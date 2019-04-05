Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Scores with man advantage
Olofsson struck on the power play Thursday night, helping his team earn a 5-2 win over Ottawa.
With four point in five games, Olofsson looks like he's going to be around for a while in Buffalo. The Sabres seem to like what they see from him, and he's a good add in dynasty leagues based on the chance of playing with Jack Eichel on a regular basis in the future.
More News
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Nets first NHL goal•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Nets first career point•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Recalled by big club•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Earns minor-league assist•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Leaves with injury•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Leads American Hockey League in scoring•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...