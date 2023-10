Olofsson will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday night's game versus Tampa Bay, source reports.

This news comes as a bit of a surprise following the 28-goal, 40-point performance Olofsson submitted in 2022-23, but he's strugled a bit to start the 2023-24 campaign, going scoreless while posting a minus-2 rating and just one shot on net through the first two games of the season. Tyson Jost will replace Olofsson in the lineup against the Lightening.