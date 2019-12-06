Olofsson posted two assists and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Olofsson's helpers came on even-strength tallies by Sam Reinhart in the first period and Jake McCabe in the third. Olofsson has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last nine games, posting four goals and six helpers in that span. The Swede has 24 points, including 10 on the power play, through 29 games this season while skating on Jack Eichel's left wing.