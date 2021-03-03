Olofsson registered an assist Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to the Rangers.
The primary assist to Sam Reinhart helped Olofsson regain the team lead in points, with his total comprised of seven goals and nine assists. Given his gaudy rate of production, it's hard to believe that 180 players were taken ahead of Olofsson in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.
