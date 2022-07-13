Olofsson signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract extension with the Sabres on Wednesday.

Olofsson remained a solid top-six contributor for Buffalo in 2021-22, racking up 20 goals and 49 points, 12 of which came with the man advantage, while averaging 15:20 of ice time through 72 contests. If he's able to play a full 82-game slate, Olofsson should produce 20-plus goals and could crack the 50-point mark for the first time in his career in 2022-23.