Olofsson has been playing on Buffalo's top line in training camp.

The rookie winger appears to have the inside track on starting the season on a line with Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart. Olofsson posted 63 points in 66 games for Rochester in 2018-19, as well as four points in six games for the Sabres. He makes for an intriguing sleeper pick with plenty of upside should he deliver on his opportunity.

More News
Our Latest Stories