Olofsson has been playing on Buffalo's top line in training camp.

The rookie winger appears to have the inside track on starting the season on a line with Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart. Olofsson posted 63 points in 66 games for Rochester in 2018-19, as well as four points in six games for the Sabres. He makes for an intriguing sleeper pick with plenty of upside should he deliver on his opportunity.