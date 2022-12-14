Olofsson scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Kings.

All of Buffalo's scoring came in the third period, with Olofsson potting the second tally in the sudden eruption of offense. The 27-year-old hadn't produced a multi-point performance since Nov. 2, managing only three goals and four points during the 13 games in between, and his numbers on the season (13 goals and four helpers in 29 games) are similarly lopsided. Olofsson's providing some valuable production from the Sabres' third line, but without a top-six placement or a consistent spot on the power play, his fantasy ceiling remains limited.