Olofsson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

Olofsson got into a one-timer from the right faceoff circle to pull the Sabres to within a goal early in the second period. It was his fifth goal of the season, four of which have come with the man advantage. In fact, the 25-year-old ranks among the top 10 in the NHL in both power-play points goals and power-play points (nine). Olofsson will take a seven-game point streak (three goals, five assists) into Tuesday's rematch against the Islanders.