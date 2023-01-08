Olofsson scored twice, including the winner, in a 6-5 overtime victory over Minnesota on Saturday.

His goals bookended the game. Olofsson opened the scoring in the first on a one-timer from the right circle off a no-look pass from Casey Mittelstadt. He then scored the winner with 19 seconds remaining in overtime. The goals snapped a seven-game goal drought for the winger, who now has 15 goals and five assists in 37 games this season.