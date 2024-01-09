Olofsson (illness) is practicing ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Kraken, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Olofsson should be an option against Seattle, but he's been a healthy scratch for three of the Sabres' last four games, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him sent to the press box for Tuesday's contest. The 28-year-old vet has collected 12 points through 31 games this season.