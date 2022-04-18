Olofsson scored two power-play goals on four shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.
Olofsson has been hot down the stretch, totaling eight goals and 14 points in his last 12 games. Five of those eight goals have come on the power play, where Olofsson has a little more room to make use of his excellent shot.
