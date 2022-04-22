Olofsson dished out three assists -- one shorthanded -- in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Olofsson's first two assists came in the second period, as the Sabres scored three times after a scoreless first before the Devils got one back eight seconds prior to the second intermission. The Swedish winger's third helper came on the game's final goal. Olofsson has been tremendous down the stretch, notching eight goals and 17 points over his last 13 games.