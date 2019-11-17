Olofsson put up an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over Ottawa.

Playing his first full season at the NHL level and every step of the way, Olofsson has shown he belongs, now with 14 points in 19 games. The 24-year-old is currently riding a four-game point streak and will be looking to make it five in a row when the Sabres pay a visit to the Blackhawks on Sunday.