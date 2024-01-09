Olofsson (illness) won't be available to play Tuesday against Seattle despite taking part in the morning skate, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Olofsson is considered day-to-day. He has generated four goals, 12 points and 42 shots on net in 31 games this season.
