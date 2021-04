Olofsson scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Olofsson gave the Sabres a glimmer of hope for a comeback with his tally at 14:47 of the second period. The Swedish winger has 13 goals, 29 points, 113 shots on net and a minus-19 rating through 49 contests this year. He'll likely stick in a top-line role as one of the Sabres' few consistent scoring threats.