Olofsson registered a goal on the power play Thursday night, helping his team earn a 5-2 win over Ottawa.

With four points in five games, Olofsson looks like he's going to be around for a while in Buffalo. The Sabres seem to like what they see from him, and he's a good add in dynasty leagues based on the chance of playing with Jack Eichel on a regular basis in the future.

