Olofsson scored two goals, including the game winner, in a 4-3 overtime win over Chicago on Saturday.

Both came on the power play. He scored from the high slot off a face-off win by Casey Mittelstadt at 6:19 of the first period. He won it on a one-timer from the right circle off a feed from Rasmus Dahlin. Olofsson now has six goals and one assist in eight games this season and is shooting at an unsustainable 23.1 percent. There will be reversion to the mean soon enough -- Olofsson's career shooting percentage is 13.1.