Olofsson finished with three shots in a 3-1 win over the Senators on Tuesday.

Olofsson has 11 assists over his last 23 games since coming back from injury (undisclosed) against the Rangers Nov. 21. However, the left winger has not scored a goal during that span. The 26-year-old scored 20 goals in 54 games in 2019 and 13 goals in 56 games in 2020, so there is room for growth in his 2021 numbers.