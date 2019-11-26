Play

Olofsson collected his 10th assist of the season during Monday's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Olofsson ran his point streak to four games, took a game-high 26 shifts totaling 22:56 of ice time, but his team was outplayed for the better part of 60 minutes. With his assist Monday, Oloffson has 18 points in 24 games this season.

