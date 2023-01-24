Olofsson scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.
The winger just can't stop scoring -- this was his seventh goal over his last seven games. He gave the Sabres a brief 2-1 lead in the third period. Olofsson has 22 tallies, six assists, a minus-7 rating and 106 shots on net while filling a middle-six role. His impressive scoring rate is bolstered by a 20.8 shooting percentage, so while he can help in some fantasy formats, there's still a fair amount of risk present.
