Olofsson scored his first two goals of the season in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

The veteran winger had only one assist through his first nine games of the season while bouncing in and out of the press box, but Olofsson's offense woke up Tuesday -- after banging home a puck that caromed straight to him off the end boards late in the second period, he scored a sniper's goal in the third by taking a pass in the slot from John-Jason Peterka with his back to the Boston net, then spinning and going top shelf over Linus Ullmark in one smooth motion. Olofsson fired home a career-high 28 goals last season, and with Tage Thompson (upper body) now potentially sidelined for a lengthy period, Buffalo needs him to re-discover that form quickly.