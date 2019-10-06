Olofsson scored a pair of power-play goals in a 7-2 win over the Devils on Saturday.

Olofsson's first goal of the season opened the scoring Saturday, and then he found the back of the net again in the second period to give the hosts a 5-1 lead entering the final 20 minutes. The pair of goals, on top of his assist from Opening Night, give Olofsson three points through two games.