Olofsson scored a goal on his only shot in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers.

Olofsson roofed a wrist shot from the high slot to tie the game at 2-2 with just 3:41 left in the third period. It was the 10th goal of the season for Olofsson, who potted 20 in 54 games as a rookie in 2019-20. The 25-year-old had been held without a point in his previous five games entering the night.