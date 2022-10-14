Olofsson scored twice Thursday in a 4-1 win over Ottawa.
Both were empty-net goals in the last minute of play. Olofsson is a versatile top-six forward who delivered 20 goals and 49 points last season. The Sabres will be a better team than they were in 2021-22, so Olofsson could deliver even more for smart managers willing to take the Buffalo risk.
