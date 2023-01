Olofsson scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Ducks.

Both his goals came in the third period as Olofsson and the Sabres blew open a 3-3 tie. The streaky 27-year-old is locked in right now and has scored eight goals in the last nine games, but he has only one assist over that stretch -- continuing a season-long trend that has seen Olofsson collect 21 goals and 27 points through 45 games.