Olofsson notched two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.
The fourth-year winger continues his late-season surge. Olofsson has multiple points in three straight games, and over the last 14 contests he's racked up eight goals and 19 points. With two games remaining for Buffalo, he's now one point shy of his first career 50-point campaign.
