Olofsson scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

The PP tally was his first since Oct. 16, but Olofsson has been doing plenty of damage lately at five-on-five -- he has five goals and 12 points over the last 10 games while riding shotgun for Jack Eichel. The 24-year-old now has 26 points (12 goals, 14 helpers) in 30 games in a breakout campaign.