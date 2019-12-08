Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Two points in loss to Canucks
Olofsson scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.
The PP tally was his first since Oct. 16, but Olofsson has been doing plenty of damage lately at five-on-five -- he has five goals and 12 points over the last 10 games while riding shotgun for Jack Eichel. The 24-year-old now has 26 points (12 goals, 14 helpers) in 30 games in a breakout campaign.
