Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Two points in OT loss
Olofsson scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.
He blasted home a one-timer on a pass from Rasmus Dahlin in the second period for his 14th goal of the year. Olofsson continues to benefit from skating alongside the red-hot Jack Eichel, and over his last 19 games, the second-year winger has eight goals and 21 points.
More News
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Bags two apples in win•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Two points in loss to Canucks•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Sets up pair of goals•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Finds scoresheet again•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Tallies assist in loss•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Scores goal in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.