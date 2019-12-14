Olofsson scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

He blasted home a one-timer on a pass from Rasmus Dahlin in the second period for his 14th goal of the year. Olofsson continues to benefit from skating alongside the red-hot Jack Eichel, and over his last 19 games, the second-year winger has eight goals and 21 points.