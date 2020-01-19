Olofsson (lower body) joined the team during their recent road trip and performed off-ice workouts without a walking boot, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

This is a positive step in recovery for Olofsson, who was originally given a 5-to-6-week timetable for a return when he was injured Jan. 3. The 24-year-old has been a tough loss for the Sabres, especially considering he's been enjoying a career-best season with 35 points in 43 games. Luckily for Olofsson, the Sabres don't resume game action until Jan. 28, and he appears still on track for a mid-February return to the lineup.