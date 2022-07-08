Neuchev was selected 74th overall by the Sabres in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Neuchev has some massive holes in his game, but he also has some clear NHL-caliber traits, most notably his size (6-foot-2), puck handling ability, and massive shot. It's easy to envision Neuchev's offensive skill set taking over games at some point in the not too distant future, but it's important to note he has just one KHL game under his belt to date, having played almost exclusively in the Russia's MHL junior league. Neuchev's effort level is in and out at times and some scouts have serious concerns about the pace at which he plays, but every player selected at this point of the draft has flaws. Buffalo will be patient in hopes it all comes together for Neuchev in the coming years.