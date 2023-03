Hinostroza was absent from Thursday's practice for personal reasons, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Hinostroza has been a healthy scratch in six of the Sabres' last seven contests, so his potential absence against New Jersey on Friday is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. If he does get into a game, it will likely come at the expense of Zemgus Girgensons or Kyle Okposo.