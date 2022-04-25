Hinostroza was not at practice Monday while dealing with a personal matter, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
The team didn't provide an immediate update on whether Hinosrtoza's absence will impact his availability against the Bruins on Thursday. In the meantime, John Hayden figures to step into the lineup, though Cody Eakin (illness) could also be in the mix if healthy enough to play.
