Hinostroza produced an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Hinostroza was a healthy scratch for the first two games of the season, but he took Jack Quinn's place in the lineup. It was encouraging for Hinostroza to get on the scoresheet in his season debut, but he'll need to keep doing that with regularity to avoid more trips to the press box. The 28-year-old was a solid depth forward last year with 25 points, 92 shots on net and a minus-11 rating in 62 contests.