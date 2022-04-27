Hinostroza is back with the team ahead of Thursday's matchup with Boston after missing Monday's practice due to a personal matter, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Hinostroza will presumably slot into a bottom-six role against the Bruins. He's notched 13 goals and 25 points through 60 contests this season.
