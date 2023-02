Hinostroza was recalled from AHL Rochester on Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Hinostroza takes the place of Alex Tuch (undisclosed), who was placed on injured reserve Saturday. It's not a like-for-like change, but Hinostroza has managed eight assists through 19 NHL contests this season. He'll likely compete for bottom-six minutes initially, though the right-wing spot alongside Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner should be up for grabs throughout Tuch's absence.