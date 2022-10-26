Hinostroza posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken.
Hinostroza set up Dylan Cozens on the Sabres' lone tally of the game. After beginning the year as a healthy scratch, Hinostroza has made it tough to remove him from the lineup again with five helpers in four games. The 28-year-old winger has added four shots on net and a plus-1 rating from his third-line role.
