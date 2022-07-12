Hinostroza signed a one-year, $1.7 million contract extension with the Sabres on Tuesday.
Hinostroza drew into 62 games with Buffalo in 2021-22, picking up 13 goals and 25 points while averaging 13:54 of ice time over that span. He'll likely put up similar numbers while skating in a bottom-six role in 2022-23.
More News
-
Sabres' Vinnie Hinostroza: Good to go•
-
Sabres' Vinnie Hinostroza: Attending to family matter•
-
Sabres' Vinnie Hinostroza: Tallies equalizer in win•
-
Sabres' Vinnie Hinostroza: Three points in Sunday's win•
-
Sabres' Vinnie Hinostroza: Off IR and playing Sunday•
-
Sabres' Vinnie Hinostroza: Expected to return•