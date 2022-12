Per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550, according to coach Don Granato, Hinostroza (undisclosed) is "good to go," indicating he'll be activated off injured reserve and return to action Thursday against the Avalanche.

Hinostroza has missed the last six games with an undisclosed injury, but he should return to a middle-six role against Colorado. The 28-year-old winger has picked up eight helpers through 15 contests this season.