Hinostroza (personal) was back with the Sabres ahead of Monday's matchup with Montreal, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Hinostroza has frequently been a healthy scratch prior to stepping away from the team for personal reasons, so his return to the lineup is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. In his limited 26 contests this year, the 28-year-old Chicago native has managed two goals and nine assists while averaging 12:36 of ice time.