Hinostroza (undisclosed) will not be available against the Penguins on Friday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Hinostroza will miss his fourth consecutive game due to his lingering undisclosed injury. Considering the Sabres are heading into a back-to-back with the Penguins, he probably should be regarded as doubtful to play in Saturday's contest. Considering Hinostrozaza has yet to score a goal this season and has just three assists in his last 11 contests, few fantasy players figure to be impacted by his continued absence.