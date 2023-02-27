Hinostroza scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Capitals.

Called back up from AHL Rochester with Alex Tuch (undisclosed) sidelined, Hinostroza made an immediate impact in his first NHL action since mid-January. The goal was the first of the season for the 28-year-old in 20 games with Buffalo, but Hinostroza stayed sharp at Rochester with five goals and nine points through 11 contests, and a top-six role in the high-flying Sabres offense could give him some short-term fantasy appeal.