Hinostroza (undisclosed) won't play Sunday versus the Sharks, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Hinostroza left Saturday's practice early and didn't skate Sunday morning due to a minor injury. He is listed as day-to-day. Hinostroza has registered eight assists and 17 shots on goal in 15 games this season.
More News
-
Sabres' Vinnie Hinostroza: Provides helper•
-
Sabres' Vinnie Hinostroza: Distributes three assists in win•
-
Sabres' Vinnie Hinostroza: Garners helper in win•
-
Sabres' Vinnie Hinostroza: Re-signs with Buffalo•
-
Sabres' Vinnie Hinostroza: Good to go•
-
Sabres' Vinnie Hinostroza: Attending to family matter•