Hinostroza (personal) won't be in the lineup Friday versus New Jersey, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Hinostroza has two goals and 11 points in 26 contests this season. Although Hinostroza won't play Friday for personal reasons, he was also a healthy scratch for six of Buffalo's previous seven contests, so there's no guarantee that the 28-year-old will play right away once he's available.