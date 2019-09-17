Sabres' Vladimir Sobotka: Back in action
Sobotka (upper body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's preseason matchup with Columbus, WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Sobotka missed the final five games of the 2018-19 campaign due to an upper-body issue, but that injury was never expected to impact his availability for Buffalo's training camp. The 32-year-old had a highly disappointing first season with the Sabres last year, notching five goals and 13 points while posting a minus-20 rating in 69 games. He'll likely have to settle for a bottom-six role with no power-play time this campaign, so he can safely be ignored in all fantasy formats.
