Sobotka (upper body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's preseason matchup with Columbus, WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Sobotka missed the final five games of the 2018-19 campaign due to an upper-body issue, but that injury was never expected to impact his availability for Buffalo's training camp. The 32-year-old had a highly disappointing first season with the Sabres last year, notching five goals and 13 points while posting a minus-20 rating in 69 games. He'll likely have to settle for a bottom-six role with no power-play time this campaign, so he can safely be ignored in all fantasy formats.