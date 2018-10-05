Sobotka is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury., Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The Sabres have yet to release any information regarding the severity of Sobotka's injury, but he should be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matchup with the Rangers at this juncture. If he's unable to go, Remi Elie will likely slot into the lineup against New York.

