Sabres' Vladimir Sobotka: Drought continues
Sobotka has gone 18 games without finding the scoresheet.
Sobotka's goal drought extends even further, reaching 24 contests. He sits at a meager five points in 37 outings, a far cry from last year's 31 points in 81 games. He's on pace for 11 points, which would be the lowest point-per-game production of his career.
