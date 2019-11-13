Sobotka will miss 4-6 weeks due to his lower-body injury.

Sobotka was injured against the Lightning on Friday after a low hit from Nikita Kucherov and will now miss an extended chunk of time. Prior to getting hurt, the center was stuck in a five-game goal drought during which he registered just one assist and four shots. Conor Sheary figures to be promoted to a top-six role with Sobotka sidelined while Curtis Lazar was recalled from AHL Rochester.