Sabres' Vladimir Sobotka: First goal with Buffalo
Sobotka scored a goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Sobotka's goal came with goalie Carter Hutton pulled for an extra attacker with the game already decided, but it counts nonetheless. It's just his third game with the Sabres, and he'll look to continue his production Thursday against the Sharks.
