Sabres' Vladimir Sobotka: Ice cold
Sobotka will look to snap his 10-game point drought Saturday versus the Capitals.
Sobotka has just five points in 29 games for the Sabres. He's scoring at a much lower rate than he did with the Blues last season, where he picked up 31 points in 81 games. He's currently the third line center and a regular on the penalty kill. He's being used in a more defensive role, which doesn't typically transfer well into fantasy value.
