Sabres' Vladimir Sobotka: Labeled day-to-day
Sobotka (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day heading into Friday's clash with Pittsburgh, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Sobotka -- who missed the third period of Tuesday's matchup with the Flyers -- has struggled to produce this season, as he has just one point in his previous 15 contests. If he is unable to give it a go, the center's spot in the lineup will likely go to Johan Larsson, while Evan Rodrigues moves back to the middle.
